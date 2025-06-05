TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's young entrepreneurs are ready to make an impact on the global stage, with their sights set on South Africa.

Futurpreneur , a proud founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance (G20 YEA) , is delighted to announce the 2025 Canadian delegation for the upcoming G20 YEA Summit.

Following a rigorous selection process, 42 talented and diverse young entrepreneurs have been chosen to represent Canada at the G20 YEA Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, September 18-21. This international gathering will be hosted by Young Entrepreneurs South Africa (YESA), South Africa's G20 YEA host committee.

The 2025 Summit will be especially significant, as it marks the 15th anniversary of the G20 YEA, a platform that has continually united young entrepreneurs from across the world to advise G20 governments on business, innovation and entrepreneurship policy. The Alliance represents over 500,000 young entrepreneurs worldwide and has been a driving force in shaping policies that foster youth entrepreneurship, diversify markets and enhance global trade.

This year's theme of Celebrating 15 years of impact. Together we thrive is more relevant than ever in today's evolving global economic landscape. Amid rising economic challenges, market disruptions, and an increasing call for sustainable development, it is crucial that young entrepreneurs are empowered to contribute to economic resilience, market diversification and inclusive trade practices. The Summit will focus on creating pathways for young founders, particularly, women entrepreneurs, Black entrepreneurs, and other equity-deserving entrepreneurs, to actively participate in trade missions and expand their presence in international markets.

"This year's Canadian delegation showcases the diversity and resilience of Canada's entrepreneurial ecosystem, with representation from nine different provinces and a wide range of sectors," noted Micah Anshan, Senior Director, Partnerships at Futurpreneur and President of the Canadian G20 YEA Delegation. "At Futurpreneur, we are proud to have selected a delegation that truly reflects Canada's cultural, linguistic and geographic diversity. These entrepreneurs, and their businesses, are the next generation of Canadian leaders in tech, AI, education, health and so many other key sectors that will shape the future of our economy and improve our global competitiveness. Now, more than ever, supporting these startup founders is critical."

This year's Summit destination—South Africa—presents unique opportunities for the Canadian delegation. With several delegates representing the sub-Saharan African diaspora, they are uniquely positioned to build meaningful trade relationships and cross-border collaborations that strengthen ties between Canada and African countries. The continent's rapidly growing economies provide exciting opportunities for innovation and investment, making this year's Summit a pivotal moment for Canadian entrepreneurs to engage with African markets.

The Canadian delegation represents a rich diversity of sectors, provinces and communities from across the country, embodying Futurpreneur's commitment to fostering inclusivity in both the Canadian entrepreneurial ecosystem and the international trade landscape. The delegation consists of 55 % Women-led businesses and over 81% of founders identify as Black (38%), Indigenous (5%) and (38%) People of Colour. Hailing from nine provinces, the delegates span various industries including professional services, tech, education, manufacturing, and health and wellness.

The 2025 Canadian delegation will be co-led by Futurpreneur's Senior Director, Community Engagement and Interim Delegation President, Mona-Lisa Prosper, as well as, Futurpreneur Bilingual Partnerships Manager, and Canadian Delegation Sherpa, Mégane Visette.

We are proud to have this initiative supported by the Trade Commissioner Service and through a contribution from Global Affairs Canada's CanExport Association program. We are grateful to our partners for championing Canada's young entrepreneurs on the global stage.

Futurpreneur's 2025 G20 YEA Canadian delegation includes:

Alberta

Briggs Gibbins Last Shot Apparel Chad Midnight Aqueduct Water Systems Jonah Chininga Woveo Reza Enaloui Semitechnic Corp.

British Columbia

Alexandra Kulas ProducKIDvity Bryce Watts Forager International Clinton Large Large Tutoring Inc. Jay Kiew Citizencentric Consulting Inc. Usman Uzzi Sultoni Adventure Outdoors

Manitoba

Charmaine Jennings Strategic Charm

New Brunswick

Chisom Ezeh The Publishing Pad

Newfoundland & Labrador

Constanza Safatle Newbornlander Nigel Jenkins Laughing Heart Music Ltd.

Nova Scotia

Christian Browne Vergo Max Medyk Immigrate AI Global Rashmi Prakash Aruna Revolution

Ontario

Amoye Henry Pitch Better Inc. Atifur Khan FLITE Material Sciences Daniel Martinovic Nodalli Diana Virgovicova Xatoms Elsie Amoako Mino Care Jagtar Singh The Green Clothing Company Inc. Mann Parikh NerView Surgical Inc. Mathew Mozaffari Speer Technologies Inc. Merveille Mukoko Yekola Inc Sherena Hussain FleetZero Inc. Stephanie Loureiro Speer Technologies Inc. Vahid Zourmand Gemini Trading Alliance Anita Grant Hello Hair Jennifer Ai Leopard AI Inc. Kajal Agarwal Kovida Consultants Rahila Kuyoro D'hilla Beauty Tunde Omotoye HumanSquad

Québec

Andrea Bomo Ann & Eli Apothecary Inc Arame Niang Sanza Inc. Fatou Bocoum Also Recrutement Inc. Kathy Pellerin VisaVieCanada Lara Emond Iris + Arlo Nina Lantinga Nets for Net Zero Sonia Charles Vimage Factory Prima Mabonzo Kisina Deco

Saskatchewan

Daryl Wright Seed 2 Leaf Environmental Consulting Inc.

ABOUT FUTURPRENEUR

Futurpreneur is a national, non-profit organization that provides loans with mentorship and resources to diverse entrepreneurs, ages 18-39, who are looking to start, buy or grow their businesses in Canada. We help diverse young founders reach their startup goals and provide bilingual (English and French) supports and resources to empower business owners on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Founded in 1996, the organization was established to promote entrepreneurship among Canadian youth as a critical pillar for diversifying the economy, generating employment opportunities and fostering a sustainable future. Since then, Futurpreneur has helped more than 20,000 young entrepreneurs start or buy small and growing businesses across Canada.

Futurpreneur is a founding member of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance , the Canadian member of Youth Business International and the Canadian host of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) .

Futurpreneur is partially supported by the Government of Canada .

