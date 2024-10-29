MOMENCE, Ill., Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- FutureCeuticals, Inc. announced today the successful approval of mobility and joint health claims for Promentum™ Calcium Fructoborate in Canada.

Health Canada issued approval of the following claims for this popular joint health and mobility ingredient at the recommended daily serving of 216mg:

It helps to relieve/reduce joint pain and stiffness in persons suffering from knee discomfort.

It helps to improve/increase mobility in persons suffering from knee discomfort.

"This achievement builds on the value we've developed for our partners using Promentum in their healthy aging, joint health, and mobility products," said Ryan Wories, FutureCeuticals' Senior Director of Marketing. "We have a rich and continuously growing body of science on this unique ingredient's ability to provide both fast-acting and long-term joint comfort and mobility benefits that improve over time. It's exciting to see our efforts recognized by Health Canada."

Promentum is calcium fructoborate, a unique, food-form boro-carbohydrate identical to the molecule in plants. This nature-inspired form, created through the same processes that plants use to form new mineral molecules, provides bioactive boron in a stable, soluble, and efficacious dose. Promentum delivers a range of benefits for joint health and mobility, bone strength, nutrient utilization, and hormone balance.

"Our decades of clinical research, advantageous cost per serving and application flexibility have made Promentum an ingredient of choice for the world's leading wellness companies. Together, we help deliver over one billion servings of calcium fructoborate every year to consumers across the globe," Wories added.

Visit www.futureceuticals.com/promentum to learn more.

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a family-owned industry leader in the research, development and manufacture of fruit, vegetable, and grain-based powders and extracts for the functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement markets. We work to unlock the synergistic power of plants through the discovery and research of innovative, nutritious, and convenient plant-based ingredients. Promentum™ calcium fructoborate is manufactured under issued and pending US and foreign patents and is available exclusively from FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Ryan Wories, FutureCeuticals Sr. Director of Marketing