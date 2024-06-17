Plan contributes to protecting the environment and connecting Canadians to nature and history in southern New Brunswick.

ALMA, NB, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes actions to protect national parks and national marine conservation areas and contributes to the recovery of species at risk.

The management plan for Fundy National Park was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Fundy National Park outlines the following key strategies:

Growing and learning together with Indigenous partners in the protection and presentation of the natural and cultural values of Fundy National Park , leading to a strong cooperative management relationship.

in the protection and presentation of the natural and cultural values of , leading to a strong cooperative management relationship. Working Together to Improve Ecological Integrity and Connectivity within the park and increasing collaboration with partners toward improved ecological connectivity on a broader landscape, within the UNESCO Fundy Biosphere Reserve.

within the park and increasing collaboration with partners toward improved ecological connectivity on a broader landscape, within the UNESCO Fundy Biosphere Reserve. Climate Resilient and Sustainable operations to ensure the long-term, high-quality delivery of the Parks Canada mandate using existing resources and assessing priority and viability of operations and infrastructure through a climate-smart lens.

to ensure the long-term, high-quality delivery of the Parks Canada mandate using existing resources and assessing priority and viability of operations and infrastructure through a climate-smart lens. Authentic, Sustainable, Memory-Making Experiences focused on high-quality, year-round offers, a sustainable trail network, and a fully accessible visitor experience, from planning to arrival to departure.

The 2020 State of the Park Assessment reaffirmed the overall direction set by the 2011 management plan. This direction further emphasizes active management to increase the sustainability of all park operations, maintaining and improving ecological integrity, improving relationships and collaborations with First Nations, and increasing knowledge of cultural resources.

The management plan for Fundy National Park was developed through extensive involvement and input from various people and organizations, including First Nations, partners and stakeholders, local residents, as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of natural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.

The Fundy National Park Management Plan and consultation report are available for viewing on the Parks Canada website. To learn more about Fundy National Park, please visit the Fundy National Park website.

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Fundy National Park that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure that Fundy National Park continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We Look forward to continuing our shared commitment with Parks Canada in the protection and conservation of Fundy National Park while sharing the wisdom passed down through generations of Mi'gmaq. By bridging the gap between ancestral knowledge and Western science, we create a stronger foundation for protecting our heritage. Through collaborative approaches, we can weave Indigenous knowledge, values, priorities, and legal principles into management decisions aimed at the protection of these treasured places."

Rebecca Knockwood

Chief of Amlamgog First Nation and Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc. Co-Chair

Quick Facts

Fundy National Park is located in the Mi'gmaq district of Signigt'gewa'gi. Signigt'gewa'gi is a Mi'gmaq word, often referred to as 'Siknikt' which is translated into English as "Drainage Area", as this was an area with many rivers and waterways that received the melt waters of the glaciers as they receded northward.

is located in the Mi'gmaq district of Signigt'gewa'gi. Signigt'gewa'gi is a Mi'gmaq word, often referred to as 'Siknikt' which is translated into English as "Drainage Area", as this was an area with many rivers and waterways that received the melt waters of the glaciers as they receded northward. As a protected area, Fundy National Park acts as a core natural area in a diverse landscape consisting of human development, agricultural lands, and industrial forests. Outside the park, Fundy is known as a hub of leadership and expertise for regional freshwater ecosystem and salmon restoration.

acts as a core natural area in a diverse landscape consisting of human development, agricultural lands, and industrial forests. Outside the park, Fundy is known as a hub of leadership and expertise for regional freshwater ecosystem and salmon restoration. Fundy National Park has been a major economic driver for the region since it opened in 1950. The Park welcomes over 300,000 visitors per year and offers a wide range of activities and experiences to help visitors connect, discover, and appreciate the natural and cultural resources found in the southern part of New Brunswick .

