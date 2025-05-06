MONTREAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Fundstream Inc., a proudly Canadian leader in gift card marketing and fulfillment solutions, today announced the launch of the third version of its fulfillment services platform, originally introduced in 2016.

The trusted choice of many Canadian loyalty and rewards programs, Fundstream's advanced platform offers end-to-end gift card fulfillment that covers card sourcing, inventory management, order processing, payments, distribution, and customer support. The latest version brings faster performance, improved automation, white label branding options, and a multitude of other new features, while maintaining SOC 2 Type 2 compliance for robust data security.

"This new version reflects our commitment to performance, scalability, and service excellence," said Christopher Hill, President and CEO at Fundstream. "It's built to support the evolving needs of Canada's top rewards programs."

The service provides access to Canada's most comprehensive gift card catalogue, with hundreds of top brands in both physical and digital formats.

To learn more, visit: https://www.fundstream.com/our-services/gift-card-fulfillment

About Fundstream Inc.

Fundstream Inc. is a Canadian gift card marketing and fulfillment company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, that has been offering prepaid products and services to consumers, businesses, and organizations across Canada since 2003.

SOURCE Fundstream Inc.

