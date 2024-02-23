Funding to increase access to justice for racialized newcomers in New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, NB, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Access to justice is a fundamental value in the Canadian justice system and an integral part of a fair society that respects the rule of law. The Government of Canada is committed to addressing systemic barriers in the justice system by providing fair and equal access to justice and legal services for vulnerable and traditionally marginalized groups, including racialized communities across Canada.

Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, with Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John – Rothesay, announced $740,237 in project funding to the Saint John Newcomers Centre (SJNC) to improve access to legal support and advice to newcomers of all backgrounds in Saint John, New Brunswick.

This funding supports the SJNC's Civil Rights and Contract Rights for Racialized Newcomers project to provide free independent legal advice and support in the areas of civil rights and contract law for low-income individuals and racialized newcomers, including refugees, landed immigrants and Permanent Residents primarily from Muslim and Latin American communities. The SJNC is achieving this goal by:

hiring a full-time Project Director to oversee operations and develop a network of lawyers, legal experts, and front-line volunteers;

establishing a Project Advisory Committee to supervise, implement and evaluate the project's development and outcomes and work closely with other community organizations that serve racialized communities and newcomers; and

providing free independent legal advice in civil rights and contract law, supported by translation services, assistance to complete documentation, and meeting accompaniment.

Justice Canada is providing funding for this project over four fiscal years (2022–2026) through the department's Justice Partnership and Innovation Program. This program funds projects that support a fair, relevant and accessible Canadian justice system in areas such as access to justice, addressing family violence, and emerging justice issues.

The Saint John Newcomers Centre is a not-for-profit, non-political, and non-religious organization that promotes the cultural, social, and economic well-being and equality of all cultural groups. They provide community services and information to help address individual needs of citizens and newcomers of all background in the Greater Saint John area.

"I applaud the tremendous work that the Saint John Newcomers Centre's Legal Clinic is doing to support racialized communities in New Brunswick. Their efforts will help newcomers better understand the Canadian justice system. This investment also supports our efforts to address systemic barriers against racialized individuals in Canada and improve access to justice and fairness in our justice system."

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Everyone deserves high-quality and efficient services that are safe, accessible, and make their lives easier. This includes access to justice services for members of racialized communities. With the Government of Canada's financial support, the Saint John Newcomers Centre can provide newcomers and racialized communities with better opportunities to help them navigate the justice system and to live in a society that is inter-culturally strong."

Wayne Long, M.P.

Member of Parliament for Saint John – Rothesay, New Brunswick

"We are deeply grateful to Justice Canada for its commitment and support in helping us develop, design, and create legal supports for racialized newcomers through this project. This support will significantly enhance the ability of newcomers in our region to access legal services. We recognize the responsibility that comes with this funding and are committed to ensuring that it is used effectively to support and advocate for the legal rights of those we serve. This partnership with Justice Canada reinforces our dedication to empowering and assisting newcomers as they navigate the complexities of the Canadian legal system."

Mohamad Bagha, Managing Director

Saint John Newcomers Centre

Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed $21.5 million over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across Canada . To date, 30 projects, including the Civil Rights and Contract Rights for Racialized Newcomers project have received funding through this investment, which is administered by the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program at Justice Canada .

committed over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across . To date, 30 projects, including the project have received funding through this investment, which is administered by the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program at . Vulnerable and traditionally marginalized populations face additional barriers to accessing justice, including in relation to gender and gender identity, race, culture, religion, age, language, literacy, disability, income and geographical location. (A Series of Qualitative Studies on Serious Legal Problems, Justice Canada , 2021; 2022)

, 2021; 2022) Legal problems remain unaddressed in part due to barriers related to financial cost, time, complexity, lack of information and availability of services, among others. (A Series of Qualitative Studies on Serious Legal Problems, Justice Canada , 2021; 2022)

