TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Illustrating the benefits of major and planned giving is challenging – and often confusing to your donors. FUNDING matters® Inc. developed an easy-to-use charitable-giving platform called Giftabulator® to illustrate the often-overlooked tax benefits available from making larger annual donations and charitable bequests in the form of assets and registered investments like RRSPs and RRIFs.

Funding Matters introduces Giftabulator, a new tool that increases smart charitable giving (CNW Group/Funding Matters Inc.)

Giftabulator® represents a significant breakthrough in the $10B charitable-giving market for non-profits and financial institutions. Charities, financial advisors, and donors use the Giftabulator® app to present complex tax calculations around current and estate giving and the benefits of smart asset-based donations versus cash donations, instantly illustrating new win-win possibilities to benefit their clients and their chosen charities.

Top 10 advantages of Giftabulator ®:

Easily illustrate the immediate benefits that convince annual donors of post-tax cash to become donors of assets, including stocks, mutual funds, RRSPs, RRIFs, property, and private company shares.



Compare cash vs. asset donations in relation to tax savings and determine the percentage of an estate donation that will achieve a zero-tax payment.



An endowment calculator that easily illustrates asset growth based on the amount of the donation as well as the impact from the disbursed growth from the ROI.



Generate reports to easily illustrate how calculations were made.



Calculations are based on province or territory and income.



QR code for easy mobile uploading.



Customized logos and colours for client personalization.



Landing page with promotional text and videos for your external marketing, communications, and stewardship.



Complimentary buttons for inclusion in email signatures ("Click here to see the smartest ways to give") and customized "Donate" buttons for positioning on specific areas of your website.



Weekly tracking of your organization's Giftabulator® visits and clicks.

On November 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST, join our webinar with Bill Petruck , Giftabulator® founder and FUNDING matters® Inc. CEO , to hear more of the story and learn how this technology applies to multiple high-value approaches to increasing charitable giving.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

At FUNDING matters® Inc. , we understand how important an effective major donor and legacy program is to the success of your organization. We also understand that you need access to an online tool like Giftabulator® to help you make compelling gifting illustrations and proposals.

Giftabulator® provides a virtual donor-engagement process and maximizes your efficiency and productivity. Many organizations across Canada have seen the benefit of Giftabulator® acting like an extension of their own staff. Contact us for a demonstration of what Giftabulator® can do for you.

William Petruck is President and CEO of FUNDING matters® Inc. He has been at the forefront of philanthropy for over three decades, advising charities, individuals, corporations, and governments on their giving and applying tax models through applications such as Giftabulator ® aimed at increasing charitable donations.

SOURCE Funding Matters Inc.

For further information: Bill Petruck, President and CEO, FUNDING matters® Inc., (o) 416.249.0788 (c) 416.579.0870, [email protected]