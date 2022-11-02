Funding Matters introduces Giftabulator, a new tool that increases smart charitable giving

Nov 02, 2022, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Illustrating the benefits of major and planned giving is challenging – and often confusing to your donors. FUNDING matters® Inc. developed an easy-to-use charitable-giving platform called Giftabulator® to illustrate the often-overlooked tax benefits available from making larger annual donations and charitable bequests in the form of assets and registered investments like RRSPs and RRIFs.
Giftabulator® represents a significant breakthrough in the $10B charitable-giving market for non-profits and financial institutions. Charities, financial advisors, and donors use the Giftabulator® app to present complex tax calculations around current and estate giving and the benefits of smart asset-based donations versus cash donations, instantly illustrating new win-win possibilities to benefit their clients and their chosen charities.
- Easily illustrate the immediate benefits that convince annual donors of post-tax cash to become donors of assets, including stocks, mutual funds, RRSPs, RRIFs, property, and private company shares.
- Compare cash vs. asset donations in relation to tax savings and determine the percentage of an estate donation that will achieve a zero-tax payment.
- An endowment calculator that easily illustrates asset growth based on the amount of the donation as well as the impact from the disbursed growth from the ROI.
- Generate reports to easily illustrate how calculations were made.
- Calculations are based on province or territory and income.
- QR code for easy mobile uploading.
- Customized logos and colours for client personalization.
- Landing page with promotional text and videos for your external marketing, communications, and stewardship.
- Complimentary buttons for inclusion in email signatures ("Click here to see the smartest ways to give") and customized "Donate" buttons for positioning on specific areas of your website.
- Weekly tracking of your organization's Giftabulator® visits and clicks.
On November 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST, join our webinar with Bill Petruck, Giftabulator® founder and FUNDING matters® Inc. CEO, to hear more of the story and learn how this technology applies to multiple high-value approaches to increasing charitable giving.
At FUNDING matters® Inc., we understand how important an effective major donor and legacy program is to the success of your organization. We also understand that you need access to an online tool like Giftabulator® to help you make compelling gifting illustrations and proposals.
Giftabulator® provides a virtual donor-engagement process and maximizes your efficiency and productivity. Many organizations across Canada have seen the benefit of Giftabulator® acting like an extension of their own staff. Contact us for a demonstration of what Giftabulator® can do for you.
William Petruck is President and CEO of FUNDING matters® Inc. He has been at the forefront of philanthropy for over three decades, advising charities, individuals, corporations, and governments on their giving and applying tax models through applications such as Giftabulator® aimed at increasing charitable donations.
For further information: Bill Petruck, President and CEO, FUNDING matters® Inc., (o) 416.249.0788 (c) 416.579.0870, [email protected]
