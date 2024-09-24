FUNDERS COME TOGETHER TO PROTECT FRAGILE ECOSYSTEMS ON SOUTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND

BC Parks Foundation, with support from landowners, the Wilson 5 Foundation, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and other donors, help expand parks with new protections.

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 200 acres of land—a large waterfront property in Sooke and a forested property in the Highlands area north of Victoria—are now protected forever thanks to the vision of their landowners and the work of many partners.

"Today we are celebrating families dedicated to conserving the lands they love, and the many governments and donors helping make that happen," says Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation. "This is the best possible story—great people working together to keep BC beautiful, for all to enjoy, forever."

A range of endangered species are on both properties, which fall within the "Southern Vancouver Island" priority area, recognized by Environment and Climate Change Canada as a region where wildlife movement is restricted by habitat loss and fragmentation. Expanding protected places helps connect ecosystems, which is essential for species' survival.

"We know that Southern Vancouver Island is home to a number of vital ecosystems that are essential to the survival of ancient trees, endangered species, and pristine shorelines," said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. "Today's announcement highlights our commitment to protecting these ecosystems from the ongoing threats of climate change and habitat loss. Supporting collaborative efforts like this is one step closer to protecting and preserving these remarkable lands for future generations."

"Both of these newly protected places help expand existing protected areas, which is so important for conservation," say Summer and Chip Wilson. "As development pressures continue to threaten these rare habitats, we're thrilled to safeguard over 200 acres of land today—creating protected spaces where people can move, be active, and connect with nature now and for always."

Most land contiguous to conservation areas in BC is held privately, and acquiring these properties is essential to preserving them. Both former owners of these special places had been involved in their stewardship for decades before choosing to make partial donations to BC Parks Foundation for their permanent protection.

The newly protected areas include:

Earthspring: A 34-acre parcel adjacent to Gowlland Tod Park, this property features BC's rarest and least protected biogeoclimatic zone, the Coastal Douglas-fir, Hazlitt Creek (a major tributary of Millstream Creek), and vital habitat for at-risk species such as the olive-sided flycatcher, red-legged frog, and Pacific sideband snail. Michael Bocking, a key figure in the establishment of Gowlland Tod Park, partially donated this land through Canada's Ecological Gifts Program, creating an essential ecological link between existing protected areas. His commitment builds on two previous donations and a sale of other parts of the property. Further support came from the Wilson 5 Foundation and other donors. Read the full story here.

East Sooke: Located next to East Sooke Regional Park, this 169-acre area is in the Coastal Western Hemlock biogeoclimatic zone and features mixed mature and old-growth forests. Partially donated through Canada's Ecological Gifts Program by a Victoria family who purchased the land in 1964, the property connects upland, marine, and freshwater ecosystems along the larger parkland and includes critical habitats for endangered species like the Little Brown Myotis bat, Ancient Murrelet, and Great Blue Heron. Further contributions from Wilson 5 Foundation and the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund supported this acquisition. Read the full story here .

This announcement builds on BC Parks Foundation's successful conservation partnerships and crowdfunding campaigns, which have helped protect close to 60 properties in the last 5 years.

"British Columbians are clear and united when it comes to preserving the beauty and biodiversity of this beautiful province," says Andy Day. "We are deeply grateful for all the donors, volunteers, landowners, businesses, researchers, journalists and local, Federal, and First Nations governments. It all adds up. Working together makes all the difference."

Media photos and videos available here .

About BC Parks Foundation

BC Parks Foundation is the official charitable partner to parks and protected areas in BC. Our mission is to create the greatest system of parks and Indigenous protected areas on earth.

About ECCC

Environment and Climate Change Canada is committed to protecting and conserving our natural heritage, predicting weather and environmental conditions, preventing and managing pollution, and promoting clean growth and a sustainable environment for present and future generations.

Canada's Ecological Gifts Program provides a way for Canadians with ecologically sensitive land to protect nature and leave a legacy for future generations. Made possible by the terms of the Income Tax Act of Canada and the Quebec Taxation Act, it offers significant tax benefits to landowners who donate land or a partial interest in land to a qualified recipient. Recipients ensure that the land's biodiversity and environmental heritage are conserved in perpetuity.

About Wilson 5 Foundation

The Wilson 5 Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation established in 2012 by Chip and Summer Wilson. The foundation partners with world-class organizations and invests time, knowledge, and resources to create what otherwise might not occur. The Wilson 5 Foundation is focused on funding land conservancy, park creation, and sharing public art in British Columbia.

