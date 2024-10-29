1,800 Hectares of Prime Habitat Conserved for BC's Iconic Wildlife

BC Parks Foundation, with support from the Wilson 5 Foundation, Environment and Climate Change Canada and other donors, protect BC's most fragile ecosystems.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 1,800 hectares of critical habitat for iconic species such as Grizzly Bears, Moose, and Woodland Caribou in Northern British Columbia have been protected forever.

This win was made possible through the collective effort of BC Parks Foundation's support community, including dedicated individual donors and major funders like Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund and the Wilson 5 Foundation.

"Northern ecosystems are crucial for global biodiversity and climate regulation, but are underrepresented in protected area systems worldwide," says Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation. "We are very grateful to everyone who supported this project -- it shows what can be done when people work together to keep BC beautiful."

The project strategically expands existing conservation areas, preserving pristine wilderness, maintaining vital wildlife corridors, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. A balanced approach ensures that as Northern BC grows, it does so in harmony with its rich natural heritage, benefiting both wildlife and local communities.

"This conservation win is about keeping BC alive and thriving—not just for wildlife, but for people who need these spaces to stay active and connected to nature," says Chip and Summer Wilson from the Wilson 5 Foundation. "We're not just protecting land; we're securing it forever. Future generations will have places to move, explore, and experience the outdoors in all its beauty. This is how we preserve the essence of BC, ensuring its wild and vibrant landscapes remain for all to enjoy."

The newly protected places include:

Boya Lake

At 809 hectares, this property represents one of the largest private land conservation projects in Northern BC. Bordering Tā Ch'ilā (Boya Lake) Provincial Park and Ne'ah' Conservancy, this land is crisscrossed by side-channel wetlands that provide essential habitat for Moose, Caribou, and Black Bears, and birds like Spruce Grouse and Three-toed Woodpeckers. Images

Beatton River

Beatton River is a vital and productive ecosystem located north of Fort St. John. Spanning 232 hectares, the newly conserved area will expand the Beatton River Conservation Area. The area features mature trembling aspen stands, riparian wetlands, and essential river habitats that support a diverse range of species. With less than 3% of the northeastern BC region currently protected, Beatton River is key to maintaining the health of the Peace River ecosystem. Images

Nadina

This 286-hectare conservation property boasts breathtaking views of volcanic Nadina Mountain and connects the Ecological Reserve to the north and conservation lands to the south. A recent site visit provided remarkable wildlife moments, including a Mule Deer Doe giving birth in the long grass, a Cow Moose with her days-old calf feeding in the wetlands, and fresh Grizzly tracks. Images

Butler Ridge

Spanning 526 hectares, the Butler Ridge property is a critical habitat for the endangered Southern Mountain Woodland Caribou, Stone Sheep, and a large herd of Elk who thrive in the lower-elevation grasslands. The upland areas are blanketed with wild blueberry bushes, providing a massive feeding ground for bears during late summer. This property is strategically located adjacent to Butler Ridge Provincial Park and the Dunlevy Recreation Area. Images

BC Parks Foundation is currently working on the management plans for these properties, and they are not open to the public.

The successful protection of these 1,800 hectares demonstrates what can be achieved when individuals, governments, and foundations come together to keep BC beautiful and full of life. Individuals interested in being a part of future conservation projects can contact the Foundation at [email protected]. Protect Now, Enjoy Forever.

About BC Parks Foundation

BC Parks Foundation proudly acts as the official charitable partner and conservation financing mechanism for parks and Indigenous protected areas in British Columbia. We inspire and empower you to enjoy and protect parks and Indigenous protected areas in BC, so that they flourish for now, for all, forever.

About ECCC

Environment and Climate Change Canada is committed to protecting and conserving our natural heritage, predicting weather and environmental conditions, preventing and managing pollution, promoting clean growth and a sustainable environment for present and future generations.

Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF) is a $1.4 billion, ten-year fund (2021–2031) administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to help conserve, restore, and enhance the management of ecosystems such as wetlands, peatlands, forests, and grasslands, in order to help tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The NSCSF focuses on three main objectives: (1) conserving carbon-rich ecosystems at high risk of conversion to other uses that would release their stored carbon; (2) improving land management practices to reduce their greenhouse gas emission-causing impacts on Canada's ecosystems; and (3) restoring degraded ecosystems. Overall, these projects will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and increased carbon sequestration, while also providing benefits for biodiversity and human well-being.

About Wilson 5 Foundation

The Wilson 5 Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation established in 2012 by Chip and Summer Wilson. The foundation partners with world class organizations and invests time, knowledge, and resources to create what otherwise might not occur. The Wilson 5 Foundation is focused on funding land conservancy, park creation and sharing public art in British Columbia.

