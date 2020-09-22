Fülhaus, a long-time hotel industry operator, is officially expanding into the direct-to-consumer market as the first of its kind for Montreal.

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Fülhaus , design and furnishing service for hotels, apart-hotels and short-term rentals in Canada, USA & Europe, today expands its comprehensive design and furniture rental packages to the residential market as Montreal's first direct-to-consumer furniture rental service. Starting in the greater Montreal area, Fülhaus plans to expand to Canada and the US in 2021 where it also operates.

CEO Andria Santos founded Fülhaus in 2015 as a way for short-term rental business owners to better compete with hotels with photo-ready interior design and affordable furnishings. Fülhaus has since designed local properties for Niido, Vacasa and Zeus. Fülhaus is filling an immense gap in the market for cash-strapped but design-loving millennial consumers no longer interested in the idea of investing in expensive furniture or filling up landfills with cheaper, disposable alternatives for their temporary lifestyles.

"More and more consumers are looking for furnished rental apartments, especially in urban centers and high-mobility destinations, especially in these more uncertain times. While landlords get used to the idea of furnishing their units, there are a lot of people that are more willing to rent furniture rather than fork over the expensive price tag of owning it," says Santos.

According to Statistics Canada, 32.2 percent of Canadians do not own permanent homes. This number is even larger for millennials, where 49.8 percent do not own a home. Homeownership, especially among young Canadians, has decreased 5.3 percent over the past four decades.

While millennials appear to be opting out or unable to own a home, the average cost of rent continues to increase. According to Urbanization's 2020 report, the price of a furnished condo has increased by 52 percent within the past year. Showing that the pre-furnished condo is a progressively unaffordable option.

Like many of her generation, Santos adds, "I don't want to commit to a $2,000 sofa for a home I don't currently own. Let alone move it as often as I move, or have to sell it. There's a gap in the market for people who love design but don't want to own it (yet)."

To make the service compelling for everyday consumers, Fülhaus adapted its B2B model by removing some of the extras like installation, staging and photography more associated with marketing properties. Customers can take an online quiz that determines their project scope and design preferences and then matches them with one of Fulhaus's many and evolving seasonal design packages.

Each package comes with specially curated furniture selected from over 300 designer brands including Lolio, Nuevo, Safavieh, Moe's, and TOV. The price for a one-bedroom home design and furnishing package starts at $350 per month, and includes free professional curation with the option to renew after a year at a discount, buy back the furniture or swap out. Fülhaus will initially offer packages for dorm rooms, home offices, studio apartments, and 1 - 4 bedroom homes.

Fülhaus was founded in 2015 by CEO Andria Santos. Fülhaus operates across North America and Europe and is known for its full-service interior design. Fülhaus offers a ready-to-use solution that offers complete packages for the short-term rental industry and new real estate properties.

