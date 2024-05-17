Fuelling public transit improvements in North Bay

NORTH BAY, ON, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - North Bay is upgrading its public transit with a combined investment of more than $4.1 million from the federal government, the provincial government, and the City.

This was announced by Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming, Vic Fedeli, Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, and Peter Chirico, Mayor of the City of North Bay.

The City is purchasing two new gas buses and six hybrid buses. They are also buying new maintenance equipment, including two sidewalk tractors and five transit-vehicle lifting devices.

The investment will also go towards upgrading a key transit terminal with a video screen displaying arrival times, as well as new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. Finally, they'll install passenger counters so that North Bay Transit has insights on its annual ridership.

Quotes

"This is wonderful news for North Bay! Investing in public transit infrastructure is essential for our community's economic development. It not only helps in curbing air pollution but also fosters inclusivity by providing everyone with access to public services and job opportunities."

Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is a great day for transit riders in North Bay. We're expanding access to transit throughout the city and connecting more people to jobs, housing and other opportunities as we lower our emissions and make major improvements to one of North Bay's key transit terminals. There's never been a better time to take transit in North Bay!"

Vic Fedeli, Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing

"These upgrades, from new buses to maintenance equipment and terminal improvements, highlight our commitment to safe, modern transit, as well as our goal of reducing emissions. The City of North Bay is proud of this collaborative effort and its positive impact on our community, and we're grateful for the ongoing support from the provincial and federal governments."

Peter Chirico, Mayor, City of North Bay

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,653,952 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support three transit projects in North Bay . The Government of Ontario is contributing $1,378,155 and the City of North Bay is contributing $1,102,773 .

Including today's announcement, over 260 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Ontario , with a total federal contribution of nearly $5.5 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of nearly . The Ontario government is investing historic amounts in municipalities to expand public transit, including $7.3 billion in provincial funding through the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

government is investing historic amounts in municipalities to expand public transit, including in provincial funding through the federal Investing in Infrastructure Program. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the Prime Minister announced $3 billion a year, starting in 2026, towards permanent and predictable public transit funding.

a year, starting in 2026, towards permanent and predictable public transit funding. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

