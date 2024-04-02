Fuel Transport champions employee health & flexibility with new policies including 35-hour workweek

MONTREAL, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Fuel Transport, leading Montreal-based logistics and transportation company, recently revamped its employee policies to continue Fuel's mission of providing best in class job experiences and overall satisfaction for employees. As of January 2024, new employee policies include:

35-hour workweek, without affecting global compensation

A new Virtual Work program

Increased vacation days for all regular full-time employees

12 weeks parental leave for all parents (in the US)

Despite seeing major technological progress in logistics & transport, Fuel CEO Robert Piccioni insists that the industry isn't adequately supporting the modern logistics worker. These policies look to change that. The new 35-hour workweek will strengthen employees' work and personal lives with more flexibility, autonomy, and the most cherished resource of all: time.

"This is not an easy industry. It can be demanding and unpredictable, and part of why I started this company was to invest in employee health and well-being on a completely different level. Better working conditions, more balance, more time to focus on what fulfills them and enables their strongest self to show up. This is what Human Intelligence (H.I.) is all about. Yes, we are majorly focused on AI and machine learning, but at the end of the day, our policy initiatives and tech investments all support the same objective – to build the strongest, highest-performing team in logistics."

These new policies are part of a larger strategy Fuel is implementing to invest heavily in talent capital, prioritize the health and happiness of its employees, and drive progress in logistics by optimizing Human Intelligence.

So far, employee response to Fuel's new policies has been very positive.

About Fuel Transport:

Fuel is a logistics transportation company that provides creative solutions for a wide variety of industries across North America. Serving industries including aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, retail and pharmaceuticals, Fuel offers a hybrid-model solution that consists of both non-asset and asset-based services. Fuel has a network of carriers and a sales force working across North America with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Columbus and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.fueltransport.com.

