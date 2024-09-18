The donation marks the inauguration of Fuel Transport's Papa George Foundation, which will continue fundraising for the The Children's and other causes

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Montreal-based, North American transport and logistics company, Fuel Transport Inc. (Fuel), is excited to officially announce its $1 million donation to The Montreal Children's Hospital (The Children's) today in the hospital's P.K. Subban Atrium. This announcement coincides with the launch of Fuel's Papa George Foundation, developed to empower underserved youth and kick-start future support and donations. Using the foundation as its springboard, Fuel's goal is to continue fundraising for The Children's and create a movement to support the hospital's life-saving work, among other important causes.

THE MONTREAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL DONATION

Clinical research trials test potentially lifesaving treatments for childhood cancers and blood disorders, yet pediatric trials are extremely underfunded, receiving only 5% of all cancer research funding in Canada. That's why Fuel's $1 million donation directly supports The Children's Clinical Research Unit (CRU). Thanks to Fuel, within five years, The Children's CRU will double the number of clinical trials it offers, providing essential research, support, and hope for children with some of the most challenging and currently incurable cancers.

"The Children's Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to CEO Robert Piccioni and the entire team at Fuel Transport," says Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. "Your generous gift is a lifeline for The Children's, Hematology-Oncology Clinical Research Unit. By empowering The Children's to open more clinical trials, you are enhancing cancer care and saving young lives."

PAPA GEORGE FOUNDATION

Fuel's donation announcement marks another exciting milestone for the organization: the launch of Fuel's Papa George Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to funding underserved programs that empower youth, providing them with opportunities and support. The foundation honours Fuel CEO Robert Piccioni's father, George, who was dedicated to the community, with a soft spot for, in his words, "the underdogs". He was always working to champion causes that were underfunded to ensure their voices were heard and progress could be made.

"At Fuel, we've always been driven to use our business success to uplift the community, focusing on organizations just outside the spotlight that most need support," says Robert Piccioni. "Through strategic partnerships and focused contributions, like our donation to The Children's, we've already made a significant difference in the lives of countless children and teens. Fuel is so excited to be establishing an official platform dedicated to shedding light on lesser known and underfunded causes in youth education, health, and culture through the Papa George Foundation. We hope to inspire other organizations to do the same."

Already seeing the impact of the $1 million donation to The Children's CRU, Piccioni and the Fuel team are keen to continue raising funds for the critical work it's doing by bringing attention to it and inspiring others to lend their support. "We're looking for individuals interested in joining our cause. Let's work together and build a brighter future for underserved youth!" Piccioni encourages.

To learn more about how you can join in and support Fuel's mission and the Papa George Foundation, visit www.pgfonline.org .

ABOUT FUEL TRANSPORT INC.

Fuel is a logistics transportation company that provides creative solutions for a wide variety of industries across North America. Serving industries including aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, retail and pharmaceuticals, Fuel offers a hybrid-model solution that consists of both non-asset and asset-based services. Fuel has a network of carriers and a sales force working across North America with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Columbus and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.fueltransport.com .

