New 'You Turkey' ad featuring pro AJ Lawson drops during peak basketball season

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - As basketball takes centre court this spring, Think Turkey is tapping into the moment by teaming up with professional basketball player AJ Lawson to highlight the role nutrition plays in performance.

AJ Lawson Joins the Think Turkey Team (CNW Group/Think Turkey)

The partnership centres on a new 15-second 'You Turkey' spot starring Lawson, supported by a national TV, digital and social campaign. The ad debuted during the U.S. college basketball championships and will continue through the professional basketball championship series, with additional content rolling out across Think Turkey's social channels, offering a closer look at how Lawson fuels his routine.

The hero spot captures Lawson at peak performance, then refuelling with turkey, reinforcing the message: when you train like this, you turkey like this.

"People see the workouts, but what happens outside the gym makes a big difference," said Lawson. "For me, that starts with eating real, high-quality protein. Canadian turkey is a go-to for me. It's lean, delicious, and helps fuel my game."

Across social and digital, the campaign offers a closer look at Lawson's everyday routine, showing why he chooses lean turkey protein to support training and recovery.

"Ground turkey is a staple for me. Turkey burgers are a go-to for protein, and I prep patties ahead of time so they're ready to cook. It just makes eating well easy, even on a busy schedule," added Lawson.

"Through our You Turkey campaign, we're partnering with athletes like AJ Lawson to show how turkey supports performance and fits easily into everyday meals," said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. "Canadians are looking for high-quality, whole protein they can trust, and that's exactly what Canadian turkey provides."

The Lawson collaboration builds on a year of 'You Turkey' storytelling, featuring Canadian athletes such as Damian Warner, Vanessa Gilles and Emmy Fecteau demonstrating how they fuel with Canadian turkey.

"We're proud to expand the You Turkey campaign with AJ, inspiring Canadians to fuel their everyday with whole, lean, nutritious protein and reinforcing Canadian turkey as a true protein powerhouse--naturally low in fat and calories," said Mark Hubert, President and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors.

To learn more and discover high-protein recipes, visit ThinkTurkey.ca.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors' Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members, launched Think Turkey™ / Pensez DindonMC in 2019, a national, bilingual campaign aimed at boosting turkey consumption. The marketing program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer and paid social initiatives, focused on engaging primary meal planners, raising awareness of turkey's nutritional benefits, and driving year-round demand for Canadian turkey.

SOURCE Think Turkey

For further information: Sydney Vardja, [email protected], 905-718-0145