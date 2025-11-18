Inspiring Canadians to Get Active and Help Give $20,000 to Fight Food Insecurity

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Exercise is good for the heart. So is giving. This holiday season, Think Turkey is inspiring Canadians to get active to give with the launch of the Wishbone Challenge, a charitable initiative where workouts provide holiday meals for those in need.

Get active to give. Join Think Turkey’s Wishbone Challenge.

From now until December 23, Canadians are invited to take part in Think Turkey's Wishbone Challenge on Strava, Canada's leading social fitness platform. By logging 500 minutes of activity, participants can complete the challenge and earn their Wishbone badge -- with every workout helping reach the collective goal of 1 million active hours and a combined donation of $20,000 to Food Banks Canada and Moisson Québec.

The Wishbone Challenge is the latest initiative from the Wishbone Project, an annual program by Canada's turkey farmers and processors that has donated over $260,000 to fight food insecurity since 2020.

"The holiday season reminds us how powerful it can be when communities come together," said Darren Ference, Chair of the Turkey Farmers of Canada. "With the Wishbone Challenge, Canadians can take small steps to help fight food insecurity and ensure more families can enjoy a meal this season."

According to Food Banks Canada's 2025 HungerCount, there will be nearly 2.2 million visits to food banks this month, with demand for food banks having doubled in just six years.1

"We're seeing record numbers of people in Canada turning to food banks," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Food bank use is at its highest in Canadian history. We're so grateful for initiatives like the Wishbone Challenge, where individuals' efforts can grow into collective strength, driving meaningful progress toward our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

"The Wishbone Challenge highlights our industry's ongoing commitment to helping Canadians live well -- through active lifestyles and access to healthy, nourishing food," said Mark Hubert, President and CEO of the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors. "The holiday season is a reminder that even small actions, like getting active, can have a lasting impact in supporting Canadians facing food insecurity."

Learn more and join the challenge at WishboneChallenge.ca.

1 Food Banks Canada's HungerCount Report, 2025

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors' Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think Turkey™ / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The marketing program includes advertising, retail, digital, partnerships, PR and more, and focuses on raising awareness of the benefits of turkey, to drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

