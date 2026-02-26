Canadian turkey delivers approximately 30 grams of natural high-quality, lean protein per 100 grams, making it one of the leanest, most nutrient-dense protein sources available.

Timed to National Protein Day (Friday, February 27), Think Turkey is bringing the conversation to the streets with two high-impact billboards in Toronto, ON and Montréal, QC, to spark debate around protein quality with a simple message: lean into turkey.

Supported by registered dietitian voices and elite Canadian decathlete and Olympic gold medalist Damian Warner, the initiative will be amplified through a national digital and social campaign running through March, helping Canadians see through trendy protein claims and reach for whole, lean proteins like turkey.

"Protein has become a buzzword, but not all protein sources provide the same nutritional value," said Nicole Addison, a food-first dietitian. "Turkey is naturally rich in complete protein, low in fat, and packed with essential nutrients. If you're serious about fueling your body, you don't just need more protein, you need high-quality, whole, lean protein like turkey."

The initiative builds on Think Turkey's You Turkey campaign, which positions turkey as the go-to fuel to support training, recovery and performance for active families and elite athletes, including Canadian women's national soccer team defender Vanessa Gilles, professional hockey player Emmy Fecteau, and pickleball champion Christina Chin.

"When you train at the highest level, you have to be intentional about what fuels you. For me, it's always been about real, whole foods -- and turkey's a big part of that", explains Damian Warner. "It's a lean protein that helps me train hard, recover fast, and feel my best. As a dad, it means a lot knowing the same food that powers me on the track is the one I serve my family at home."

Now, Think Turkey is taking that message beyond athletes and into the broader cultural conversation.

Whether adding protein to build muscle, increase energy, support recovery or maintain a healthy diet, Think Turkey encourages Canadians to choose Canadian turkey -- a naturally whole, lean, nutrient-dense protein that's low in calories.

Canadians can learn more about turkey's nutritional benefits and find high-protein recipes at ThinkTurkey.ca.

Because if you're choosing protein -- You Turkey.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors' Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members, launched Think Turkey™ / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 -- a national, bilingual campaign aimed at boosting turkey consumption. The marketing program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer and paid social initiatives, focused on engaging primary meal planners, raising awareness of turkey's nutritional benefits, and driving year-round demand for Canadian turkey.

SOURCE Think Turkey

For further information: Josée Philips, [email protected], 416-717-6562