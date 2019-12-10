FSRA warning notice - Refinance Hotline

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is protecting consumers and ensuring public trust in Ontario's financial services. We are warning consumers that Refinance Hotline is not licensed to conduct mortgage business in Ontario.

Refinance Hotline appears to be soliciting mortgage business through its website, refinancehotline.ca. It also appears to be using the phone number (416) 499-9999 to solicit mortgages. However, Refinance Hotline is not licensed with FSRA.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by the company or anyone using the above coordinates and claiming to represent Refinance Hotline. Consumers are also advised not to obtain a mortgage arranged through the company.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. If consumers obtain a mortgage through individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its regulations that govern Ontario's licensed mortgage brokerages, brokers and agents.

Consumers may check if a mortgage brokerage, broker or agent is licensed on this website.

