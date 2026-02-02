TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has suspended the mortgage agent licence of Chanderkant Jindal (Jindal), and upon completion of the suspension period, FSRA will impose conditions on Jindal's mortgage agent licence. FSRA also imposed an administrative penalty of $5,000 against Jindal.

Jindal contravened the Insurance Act, 2006, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended by making false or misleading statements or representations when soliciting or registering insurance, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA issued these Orders as a result of a settlement with Jindal.

