TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator (FSRA) is releasing two pieces of guidance for consultation aimed at protecting insurance consumers and promoting a sustainable insurance sector.

These guidance documents, centred on corporate governance and operational risk and resilience, will help elevate industry standards while ensuring the long-term sustainability of insurers.

"Insurers that demonstrate sound corporate governance practices in line with FSRA's proposed Corporate Governance Guidance are more likely to achieve long-term sustainable business performance and safely meet the needs of their policyholders, members, and subscribers," said Mehrdad Rastan, FSRA's Executive Vice President, Credit Union and Insurance Prudential. "FSRA's Operational Risk and Resilience Guidance will support the Insurers' ability to effectively identify, mitigate, and manage operational risks and continue to operate when faced with adverse events, ultimately protecting policyholders, members, and subscribers, and contributing to public confidence in the sector."

To support the proper oversight, management and practices of Insurers, FSRA's proposed guidance sets out clear principles and desired outcomes for both sound corporate governance and operational risk management and resilience.

The proposed guidance is aligned with FSRA's principles-based approach and allows for flexibility and applies proportionality when assessing the effectiveness of Insurers in achieving the intended outcomes.

The two pieces of guidance aim to:

provide FSRA's interpretation of corporate governance, operational risk management, and resilience requirements and set out common industry practices for Insurers;

promote effective corporate governance, operational risk management, and resilience for Insurers; and

highlight FSRA's approach for assessing how effectively Insurers achieve the intended outcomes.

Call for Stakeholder Engagement

FSRA invites stakeholders to actively participate in the consultation process. With a 60-day consultation period, stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback, ensuring that the guidance reflects diverse perspectives and industry insights. The consultation period will close on June 17, 2024.

