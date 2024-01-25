FSRA takes enforcement action for Insurance Fraud against Gibson Wellness Centre Inc., Gibson Wellness Group Ltd., Sellamma Navaratnam and Thavendrarajah Krishnan (Krish Thavem)

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has revoked the service provider licence and imposed an administrative penalty of $200,000 against Gibson Wellness Centre Inc. (Gibson Centre), revoked the service provider licence of Gibson Wellness Group Ltd. (Gibson Group), imposed an administrative penalty of $10,000 against Sellamma Navaratnam (Navaratnam) and imposed an administrative penalty of $50,000 against Thavendrarajah Krishnan (Krish Thavem).

Gibson Centre, and Krish Thavem submitted numerous falsified invoices to insurers charging the insurers for services not rendered. The false invoices reflected services by two health practitioners who deny providing the services and when the clinic was closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Gibson Centre and Krish Thavem contravened the Insurance Act by providing false and misleading statements or representations to an insurer contrary to section 447(2(a.3) of the Act and engaged in unfair or deceptive acts or practices contrary to section 439 of the Act. Gibson Centre and Gibson Group are not suitable to be licensed based on this conduct.

Navaratnam was the principal representative for Gibson Centre failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that its operations were carried out in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty contrary to sections 2(1) and 2(2) of Ontario Regulation 349/13.

"FSRA is committed to protecting claimants and ensuring public confidence in the auto insurance sector", said Elissa Sinha, Director of Litigation and Enforcement at FSRA, "it is critical that licensed service providers follow the law and act with integrity and FSRA will not tolerate this conduct."

Gibson Centre, Gibson Group, Navaratnam, and Krish Thavem did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

