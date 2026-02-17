FSRA takes enforcement action against Sabine Quattrociocchi and Diamond Capital Investments Inc. Français
News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Feb 17, 2026, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $30,000 against Sabine Quattrociocchi (Quattrociocchi) and $20,000 against Diamond Capital Investments Inc. (Diamond Capital).
Quattrociocchi contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (the Act) as follows:
- By dealing in mortgages without a licence or while not acting on behalf of a mortgage brokerage twice contrary to section 2(3) of the Act; and
- By providing false or misleading information to FSRA, contrary to section 45 of the Act.
Diamond Capital contravened the Act by carrying on the business of administering mortgages without a licence or valid exemption contrary to section 5(2) of the Act.
FSRA issued these Orders as a result of a settlement with Quattrociocchi and Diamond Capital.
