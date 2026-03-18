TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has taken enforcement action against Margaret Green (Green) and initiated enforcement action against Kathy Locke (Locke), both formerly licensed brokers with Concierge Mortgage Group Inc. (Concierge).

FSRA suspended the mortgage broker licence issued to Green on the grounds that she is not suitable to be licensed. Green did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal (Tribunal) or contest FSRA's proposal.

FSRA proposed to suspend the mortgage broker licence issued to Locke on the grounds that she is not suitable to be licensed. Locke requested a hearing before the Tribunal about FSRA's proposal. Locke's licence is suspended on an interim basis pending the outcome of the Tribunal proceedings.

FSRA revoked the mortgage brokerage licence issued to Concierge on consent.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario