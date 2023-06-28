TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) settled an enforcement action with Andrew Shaul Psychology Professional Corporation (ASPPC) relating to the service provider licence.

ASPPC contravened the following sections of the Insurance Act (Act) and its regulations:

Section 12(1) of Ontario Regulation 90/14

Section 15 of Ontario Regulation 90/14

Section 447(2)(a) of the Act and

Sections 442.1(5) and 442.3(3) of the Act

Additionally, Dr. Shaul, as principal representative of ASPPC, contravened section 2(1) and 2(2) of Ontario Regulation 349/13.

In the settlement, Dr. Shaul has agreed to surrender his service provider licence and has undertaken not to apply to FSRA for a service provider license to perform any act and/or provide any services for which a service provider license is required from FSRA under the Act, either directly or indirectly through a corporate entity in which he is an officer or director or majority shareholder, or through a partnership, or be the Principal Representative of another licensee.

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

