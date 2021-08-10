TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is increasing its transparency in enforcement actions.

FSRA is now consulting on proposed Approach guidance that outlines how and when FSRA publishes information about enforcement proceedings and investigations. The proposed guidance outlines how FSRA communicates Notices of Proposals, Notices of Intended Decisions, Final Orders and Minutes of Settlement through news releases to increase public and industry awareness. Our proposed approach will provide greater access to information about who and what type of conduct is being sanctioned. As a result, the public, industry and other regulators can be better informed.

To review the proposed guidance and submit your feedback, please visit FSRA's website. The consultation period is now open and will close on September 24, 2021.

