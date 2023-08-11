TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an Order to revoke the life insurance and accident & sickness insurance agent licence of Amin Mohammad Ali.

Amin Mohammad Ali contravened the Insurance Act (Act) and its regulations by:

engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices by making false or misleading statements regarding insurance policies and not providing clients with complete comparisons of policies contrary to subsections 17(c) and 17(d) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 and section 439 of the Act.

making false and misleading statements on his licence application contrary to section 8 of Ontario Regulation 347/04 and section 392.5 of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal.

