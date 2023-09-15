TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) revokes registration of the Pension Plan for Presidents of 1479888 Ontario Inc., Registration Number 1073147 (Plan).

The Plan does not comply with the Pension Benefits Act (Act) and the regulations made under the Act, and that the Plan is not being administered in accordance with the Act, the regulations and the Authority rules made under the Act.

The Plan Administrator did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's decision.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at https://www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario