TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has revoked a life insurance and accident and sickness agent licence of Yogender Jain (Jain), and imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $100,000 against Jain and administrative penalties in the total amount of $100,000 against Gold Standard Group Inc. (Gold Standard).

Jain contravened the Insurance Act and its regulations:

by making false or misleading statements to an insurer contrary to subsection 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04;

by inducing an insured under an existing contract of life insurance to surrender the contract for consideration contrary to their interests contrary to paragraph 17(b)(ii) of Ontario Regulation 347/04;

by allowing compensation to be paid to a non-licensee contrary to section 403 of the Insurance Act; and

by furnishing false, misleading, or incomplete information to FSRA contrary to paragraph 447(2)(a) of the Insurance Act.

Gold Standard contravened the Insurance Act and its regulations:

by making false or misleading statements to an insurer contrary to subsection 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04;

by inducing an insured under an existing contract of life insurance to surrender the contract for consideration contrary to their interests contrary to paragraph 17(b)(ii) of Ontario Regulation 347/04; and

by allowing compensation to be paid to a non-licensee contrary to section 403 of the Insurance Act.

Jain and Gold Standard did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's notice of proposal.

