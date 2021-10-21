TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to fostering a strong, sustainable, competitive and innovative financial services sector and to protecting the public interest.

Today, FSRA's Innovation Office is releasing its Innovation Framework for consultation.

The proposed framework outlines FSRA's regime for facilitating open dialogue with innovators and our Innovation Office. It:

sets out our guiding principles and approach to innovation;

describes our regulatory review process to make innovations easier for new entrants and industry incumbents; and

promotes the use of test and learn environments, starting with our Auto sector, which will help introduce new products, services and business models.

The consultation is now open and will close on November 18, 2021.

FSRA is continuing its work to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

