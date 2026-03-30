Enforcement activity grew in both volume and impact, supported by a stronger supervisory framework and expanded legal powers

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) released its first Enforcement Annual Report, which highlights enforcement objectives, outcomes and actions.

FSRA's enforcement actions help to strengthen consumer and pension plan member protection, promote high standards of business conduct and deter fraud.

The report indicates that FSRA has made considerable progress towards achieving enforcement that is both fair and proportionate.

"FSRA's enforcement actions are helping to strengthen consumer and pension plan member protection, promoting higher business conduct standards, and deterring fraud," said Elissa Sinha, Director, Litigation and Enforcement. "FSRA is committed to enforcement that is both fair and proportionate for the regulated sectors."

Highlights from FSRA's Enforcement Annual Report 2024/25 include:

100 enforcement actions were initiated, up from 65 the previous year

sanctions nearly doubled in volume over two fiscal years

$1.2 million in administrative monetary penalties were imposed

orders to revoke and refuse 25 licenses in the mortgage and insurance sectors

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario