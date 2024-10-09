TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has refused to renew the insurance agent licence of Maurice Aziz (Aziz).

Aziz is not suitable to hold a licence because he has contravened Ontario Regulation 347/04 by providing material misstatements or omissions in his applications for an insurance agent licence and because he has demonstrated he is not of good character and reputation and is otherwise not suitable to receive a licence.

Aziz did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

