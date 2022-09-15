TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Mohammad Islam, also known as Islam Mohammad.

FSRA alleges that Mohammad Islam contravened section 2(3) of the Act by attempting to negotiate or arrange a mortgage and dealing in mortgages without being licensed under the Act.

FSRA is proposing to issue a compliance order and impose an administrative penalty in the amount of $10,000 on Mohammad Islam.

Mohammad Islam may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

