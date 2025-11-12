TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Ontario has appointed Douglas E. Turnbull, ICD.D, as the next chair of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), effective Jan. 1, 2026. The appointment was made on the recommendation of Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

Turnbull has served on FSRA's board since May 2025. His appointment reinforces the agency's commitment to strong governance and strategic leadership in Ontario's evolving financial services sectors.

A respected leader in Canada's financial services industry, Turnbull brings more than 45 years of experience in investment banking, debt capital markets, advisory and credit rating businesses. He is the recently retired vice-chair and country head (Canada) of Morningstar DBRS Ltd., and the retired deputy chair of TD Securities. He has also held senior roles at BMO Nesbitt Burns, Gordon Capital and RBC Dominion Securities.

Turnbull serves on several boards and advisory committees, including as a director of Elexicon Corp., chair of the Canadian Ditchley Foundation and Gengroup Crane Corp., and a member of the advisory board for the Toronto Global Forum. He is a past board member of Metrolinx and the Ontario Financing Authority, and past chair of the George Brown College Foundation. He holds a BA from Western University and an ICD.D designation from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

"I look forward to leading FSRA's board and working closely with the management team during these challenging times to ensure consumers are protected and to help shape the organization's future," Turnbull said. "I also hope to build on the tremendous progress made by my predecessor, Joanne De Laurentiis, who was instrumental in advancing FSRA's mission to strengthen confidence in Ontario's financial services sector."

FSRA's board and management thanked De Laurentiis for her leadership, dedication and service. Appointed to the board in 2019 and as chair in 2021, she played a key role in guiding the board's strategic direction and supporting FSRA's transformation as a modern, principles-based regulator.

"I am proud of the work the board has accomplished over the past few years," De Laurentiis said. "It has been an honour to work alongside such dedicated colleagues and a strong leadership team to help shape FSRA as it continues to evolve into a mature, forward-looking regulator."

De Laurentiis was appointed chair in 2021 for a three-year term. Her mandate was extended in June 2024 and again to Dec. 31, 2025.

