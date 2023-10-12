TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Manpreet Kaur Dhillon (Dhillon).

FSRA alleges that Dhillon is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act because Dhillon:

Failed to complete continuing education requirements thereby breaching sections 14 and 8(b) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 under the Insurance Act.

Engaged in fraudulent acts and practices, and demonstrated untrustworthiness to transact the insurance agency business for which the licence was granted, which constitute grounds to refuse the licence renewal application under subsections (c) and (d) of section 8 of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew Dhillon's insurance agent licence.

Dhillon requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

