TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Derek Chapman ("Chapman").

FSRA alleges that Chapman is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (the "Act") and its regulations, because he is not of good character and reputation or otherwise suitable to receive a licence under section 4(1) of O. Reg. 347/04, pursuant to the Act.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew the life and accident and sickness agent licence to Chapman.

Chapman has requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

