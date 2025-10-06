TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulator of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Daumier Financial Services Inc. o/a Daumier Financial Services Ltd. (Daumier Financial), Carlos Daumier De Zayas Benitez (De Zayas Benitez), and Liset Jimenez Rodriguez (Jimenez Rodriguez).

FSRA alleges that Daumier Financial, De Zayas Benitez, and Jimenez Rodriguez made false or misleading statements or representations in the solicitation or registration of insurance, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $800,000 on Daumier Financial, $400,000 on De Zayas Benitez, and $400,000 on Jimenez Rodriguez.

Daumier Financial, De Zayas Benitez and Jimenez Rodriguez requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

