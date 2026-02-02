TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Alessandra Giannini (Giannini), Inparanee Kanagasabey (Kanagasabey), AGJR Enterprise Inc. (AGJR) and Arthur G&B Enterprise Inc. (Arthur G&B).

FSRA alleges that Giannini, Kanagasabey, AGJR and Arthur G&B made false or misleading statements or representations in the solicitation or registration of insurance, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8. (Act).

FSRA further alleges that Giannini and Kanagasabey contravened section 439 of the Act by engaging in an unfair or deceptive act or practice as prescribed under section 8 of Authority Rule 2020-002.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the amount of $300,000 each on Giannini and Kanagasabey and $600,000 each on AGJR and Arthur G&B.

FSRA is also proposing to refuse to renew the life insurance and accident & sickness insurance agent licence issued to Kanagasabey.

Giannini, Kanagasabey, AGJR and Arthur G&B have requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

