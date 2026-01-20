TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Ananthie Alex (Alex).

FSRA alleges that Alex is not suitable to be licensed under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act and its regulations because her past conduct affords reasonable ground to believe that she will not deal or trade in mortgages in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew the mortgage agent level 1 licence to Alex.

Alex has requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

