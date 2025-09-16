TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Gordon Kimberley Hinkson (Hinkson) and Ocean West Financial Group (Ocean West).

FSRA alleges that Hinkson's and Ocean West's conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that Hinkson and Ocean West are not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, (Act). Hinkson is the President and designated agent of Ocean West. FSRA also alleges that Hinkson and Ocean West contravened the Act and its regulations as follows:

By acting as insurance agents while not being duly licensed under the Act, contrary to section 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

By providing false information to FSRA, contrary to subsection 447(2)(a) of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew the insurance agent licenses issued to Hinkson and Ocean West. FSRA is also proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $60,000 on Hinkson and an administrative penalty of $50,000 on Ocean West.

Hinkson and Ocean West have requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

