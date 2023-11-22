TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has imposed a compliance order and administrative penalty of $15,000 against Romeo Vitelli (Vitelli).

The compliance order prohibits Vitelli from conducting examinations, assessments, or treatment plans under the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule for 18 months.

Vitelli, a registered psychologist, made misleading statements or representations to insurers to obtain payment for services provided to an insured. Vitelli submitted thirteen reports to insurers that contained quotations about symptoms that were not said by the claimants. He also submitted a treatment plan to an insurer that indicated a claimant was employed prior to an accident when the claimant was retired.

By making misleading statements or representations to insurers in order to obtain payment for goods or services provided to an insured, Vitelli contravened section 447(2)(a.3) of the Insurance Act and committed an unfair or deceptive practice under to section 1 of Ontario Regulation 7/00.

"FSRA is committed to protecting claimants and ensuring public confidence in the auto insurance sector", said Elissa Sinha, Director of Litigation and Enforcement at FSRA, "Healthcare service providers that treat car accident victims must ensure that the information they submit to insurers is accurate to maintain the integrity of the system.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Vitelli.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario