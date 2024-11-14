FSRA imposes an administrative penalty against Jensen Ocampo

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order imposing an administrative penalty in the amount of $17,000 against Jensen Ocampo (Ocampo).

Ocampo paid a rebate to 27 clients for the premiums for their life insurance policies, contrary to section 2(2) of Ontario Regulation 7/00 (in force at the time).

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Ocampo.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

