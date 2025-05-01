News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
May 01, 2025, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $100,000 on Kostyantyn Poshtarenko (Poshtarenko).
Poshtarenko contravened sections 392.2(6) the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended and section 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 by acting as an insurance agent while not being duly licensed.
Poshtarenko did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.
