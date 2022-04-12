FSRA imposes administrative penalty against Oded Oliver Beer and amends agent's licence with conditions

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing an administrative penalty in the amount of $16,000 on Oded Oliver Beer and amends the insurance agent licence issued to Oded Oliver Beer with conditions.

Oded Oliver Beer engaged in unfair or deceptive acts of rebating premiums, contrary to section 439 of the Insurance Act and section 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 7/00.

FSRA issued this Order as a result of a settlement between FSRA and Oded Oliver Beer.

