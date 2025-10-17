TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's Financial Services Regulator, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $180,000 against Satyamkumar Trivedi (Trivedi) and has also imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $50,000 against Sasitharan Somasekarampillai (Somasekarampillai).

Trivedi and Somasekarampillai contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) and its regulations as follows:

by allowing themselves to be used to facilitate dishonesty, fraud , crime, or illegal conduct, contrary to section 3.1 Ontario Regulation 187/08;

, crime, or illegal conduct, contrary to section 3.1 Ontario Regulation 187/08; by dealing outside their brokerage, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act; and

by receiving remuneration outside their brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.

Trivedi also contravened the Act as follows:

by hindering, concealing information and providing false or misleading information to FSRA, contrary to sections 44(1), 44(2) and 45 of the Act; and

by administering mortgages without a licence, contrary to section 5(2) of the Act.

FSRA issued its Orders as a result of a settlement with Trivedi and as Somasekarampillai did not request a hearing before the Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

