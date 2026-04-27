TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed twelve administrative penalties in the total amount of $25,000 against Pritpal Sandhu (Sandhu).

Sandhu repeatedly gave false or deceptive information when dealing in mortgages in Ontario, contrary to subsection 43(2) of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Sandhu.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario