FSRA imposes administrative penalties against Lin Liang

News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Jun 05, 2026, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $275,000 against Lin Liang (Liang).
Liang contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (the Act) and its regulations as follows:
- By dealing in mortgages for remuneration outside her brokerage, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act.
- By receiving remuneration outside her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.
- By allowing herself to be used to facilitate dishonesty, fraud, crime or illegal conduct, contrary to section 3.1 of Ontario Regulation 187/08.
FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Liang.
Learn more:
Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.
For media inquiries:
Lilian Kim
Sr. Media Relations Officer
Financial Services Regulatory Authority
(416) 617-8513
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
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