FSRA imposes administrative penalties against Lin Liang

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $275,000 against Lin Liang (Liang).

Liang contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (the Act) and its regulations as follows:

By dealing in mortgages for remuneration outside her brokerage, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act.





By receiving remuneration outside her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.





By allowing herself to be used to facilitate dishonesty, fraud , crime or illegal conduct, contrary to section 3.1 of Ontario Regulation 187/08.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Liang.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario