TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing two administrative penalties in the total amount of $3,000 on Harjot Singh.

Harjot Singh was sponsored as a mortgage agent at Financial Ties Ltd. While acting as a mortgage agent, Harjot Singh caused Financial Ties Ltd. to contravene the Act and regulations contrary to section 3 of Ontario Regulation 187/08 and gave investors false or deceptive information or documents when dealing in mortgages, contrary to subsection 43(2) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as Harjot Singh did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

Read FSRA's Order here.

Read the Notice of Proposal here.

