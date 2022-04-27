TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing a compliance order and administrative penalties in the total amount of $5,000 on Peter Maccabe and $10,000 on 2070375 Ontario Inc. o/a McGill Health Services.

Peter Maccabe and McGill Health Services failed to comply with an obligation assumed by way of an undertaking under the Act as defined under section 444.1(d) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal dated March 4, 2022.

Read FSRA's Order here

Read the Financial Services Tribunal decision here

Read the Notice of Proposal here

