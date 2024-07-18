FSRA implements temporary measures to support people impacted by rainfall and flooding in southern Ontario

These measures will allow claims adjusters to help process insurance claims more quickly

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator (FSRA) is implementing temporary measures to help insurers in Ontario process the high volume of claims being submitted in the wake of rainfall and flooding that recently impacted parts of southern Ontario.

FSRA wants to help ensure that consumers' claims are adjusted and processed quickly.

The temporary measures will:

allow Ontario insurers to use the services of employees of affiliated insurers

insurers to use the services of employees of affiliated insurers allow licensed adjusting firms to use claims adjusters with licences outside of Ontario

These measures will be in effect until October 31, 2024. Insurers and adjusting firms who wish to use these temporary measures must contact FSRA to confirm the requirements of the temporary measures before proceeding.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

