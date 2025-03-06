TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has permitted Cheng (Kevin) Qi (Qi) and Hui Wen (Polly) Liu (Liu) to surrender their insurance agent licences under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8 (Act).

Qi and Liu demonstrated incompetence and untrustworthiness to transact the insurance agency business for which their licences were granted and are no longer suitable to be licensed under the Act, as contemplated by subsection 392.4(1) of the Act and subsection 8(d) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Qi and Liu.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario