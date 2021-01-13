TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Chair Bryan Davies is pleased to announce the appointment of Dexter John to the FSRA board of directors to serve a three-year term.

Mr. John brings 25 years of leadership, governance and risk management experience from his prior positions at Stikeman Elliott, Donahue LLP, Investment Dealers Association, Ontario Securities Commission and the Toronto Stock Exchange. He is currently the President and CEO of Gryphon Advisors Inc, a company that offers consulting services in corporate governance, investor voting behavior analytics, executive compensation and cannabis.

Prior to joining Gryphon, Mr. John served as Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President of D.F. King Canada (formerly CST Phoenix Advisors) and Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Kingsdale Shareholder Services Inc., where he advised a number of public company issuers and boards on governance matters and corporate strategy.

Mr. John currently serves on the Board of Directors for Organigram Inc, and previously served on Boards for Prosper Gold Corp, Augustine Ventures Inc., and Partners Real Estate Investment Trust. He has also been selected as a member of The Committee on the Future of Corporate Governance in Canada to assist in the revision and the update on corporate governance policy in Canada.

"We are pleased to welcome Dexter to FSRA's Board," said Chair Bryan Davies. "His leadership experience combined with a strong background in governance and risk management will help FSRA support innovation in the sectors that it regulates while being principles-based, transparent and accountable."

Biographical information on all Board Members is available at www.fsrao.ca/about-fsra/governance .

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca .

