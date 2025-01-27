FSRA Announces Appointment of Dexter John as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dexter John as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2025.

Dexter John brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in founding and managing organizations, governance, risk management, and regulatory experience.

Mr. John is currently the President and CEO of Morrow Sodali (Canada) Ltd., where he has advised on corporate governance, ESG initiatives, shareholder engagement, executive compensation, and strategic investor voting analytics. Prior to joining Morrow Sodali, Mr. John served as Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President of D.F. King Canada (formerly CST Phoenix Advisors) and as Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Kingsdale Shareholder Services Inc., where he advised public company issuers and boards on governance matters and corporate strategy.

Mr. John has also held several roles at prominent organizations including the Investment Dealers Association, the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Earlier in his career, Mr. John practiced law with Stikeman Elliott, where he developed an understanding of corporate law and governance.

Mr. John currently serves as a member of FSRA's Board of Directors. During his tenure, he chaired the Business Technology Transformation Committee and contributed as an active member of several Committees including the Human Resources & Governance Committee and the Statutory Funds Advisory Committee. His knowledge of FSRA's operations and priorities and market business experience uniquely positions him to lead the organization into its next phase of regulatory modernization and impact.

"Mr. John's leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as FSRA continues to modernize Ontario's financial services regulatory framework, engaging collaboratively with FSRA's stakeholders and deliver regulatory efficiency and effectiveness," said Joanne De Laurentiis, Chair of the FSRA Board of Directors. "The Board is confident in his ability to build on FSRA's progress and drive forward its ambitious agenda."

In addition to welcoming Mr. John, the FSRA Board extends its gratitude to Stephen Power, who has served as Interim CEO since July 2024. His dedication and leadership have been instrumental during this transition period.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead FSRA and to build on the excellent work of the team in advancing the organization's vision," said Dexter John, incoming CEO of FSRA. "FSRA plays a critical role in strengthening Ontario's financial services sector, and I look forward to working with our staff, stakeholders, and partners to ensure we continue to deliver on our mandate and create positive outcomes for Ontarians."

Mr. John will officially assume his role as CEO on March 1, 2025.

About FSRA

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is a Crown agency of the Government of Ontario, dedicated to regulating non-securities financial services. Its mandate spans sectors such as insurance, pensions, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. FSRA is committed to fostering safety, fairness, and choice for Ontarians.

For more information, please visit https://www.fsrao.ca/

